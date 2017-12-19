SHINee singer Jonghyun's last note revealed battle with depression

SEOUL - SHINee singer Kim Jong Hyun's farewell note was posted on Instagram by his close friend, Nine, who is a member of the K-pop group Dear Cloud.

She said she was instructed to make public his final words, which revealed his struggles with severe depression.

In the note, Jonghyun, as he is popularly known, spoke of how he was "broken from the inside" and how the depression slowly chipped at him before finally devouring him.

He said he could not beat the negativity and hated himself: "I‘d rather stop if I cannot breathe."

He said he was the only one responsible for himself and felt utterly alone.

Jonghyun also talked about how troubling thoughts flooded his head and "I never got the chance to learn how to change dull pain into pure joy".

He added that he had tried to figure out the reasons for his pain and suffering. "I already had the answer. I was in pain because of me. It's all my fault that I carry so many imperfections."

He went on to say it surprised him how he was feeling this much pain. He added: "It wasn’t my responsibility to go against the world. It wasn't my path to become world-famous.

"That’s why they say it's hard to go against the world and to become famous. Why did I choose this path? It’s quite funny now that I think about it. It‘s a miracle that I endured through it all this time.​"

The 27-year-old was rushed unconscious to hospital on Monday (Dec 18) and news of his suicide caused shockwaves in the K-pop community.

No autopsy will be conducted, Seoul police said on Tuesday.

"We've decided not to (do an) autopsy as it is certain that the deceased had taken his own life and the bereaved families did not want it," an official from Seoul Gangnam Police was cited as saying by The Korea Herald.

"We will wrap up the investigation as soon as we've finished talking to the family."

The singer was found dead in Gangnam, Seoul, at 6.10pm on Monday. Police received a call from his sister at around 4.42pm that he had sent a text message indicating that he was going to kill himself.

A private funeral will take place on Thursday morning, attended by his family and officials from S.M. Entertainment.

S.M. Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday that it was preparing a public mortuary for the star's fans, K-pop news site Allkpop reported.

From noon on Tuesday, fans were allowed to pay respects to the artist, whose body was in a room on the first floor of the Asan Medical Centre Funeral Home in Seoul.