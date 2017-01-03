Nigel Farage's Brexit blitz to be dramatised?

LONDON • Three film production companies including Netflix are interested in making a warts-and-all screen dramatisation of Mr Nigel Farage's insurgent Brexit campaign, according to an associate of Mr Farage's.

This would be another extraordinary twist for Mr Farage, who from the fringes of British politics, achieved his life's goal when Britons voted to leave the European Union last June and has since befriended United States President- elect Donald Trump.

The project would be based on The Bad Boys Of Brexit, an account of Mr Farage's campaign by Mr Arron Banks, a multi-millionaire British insurance tycoon who bankrolled the campaign, according to Mr Andy Wigmore, a spokesman for Mr Banks.

"We have three interested parties in the rights to the book. We will be meeting representatives from three studios, including a Netflix representative on Jan 19 in Washington DC," Mr Wigmore told Reuters.

Mr Farage, Mr Banks, Mr Wigmore and others in their circle will travel to Washington for Mr Trump's inauguration as president, which will take place on Jan 20.

"We have invited all of them (the studio representatives) to our pre- inaugural drinks party... We have also invited many of Trump's team to the event," said Mr Wigmore.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper earlier reported that Hollywood studio Warner Bros was also interested, but it was unclear from Mr Wigmore's texts to Reuters whether those who have approached Mr Banks included representatives of Warner Bros.

The subtitle of Mr Banks' book is Tales Of Mischief, Mayhem And Guerrilla Warfare In The EU Referendum Campaign.

It is described on its publisher's website as "an honest, uncensored and highly entertaining diary of the campaign that changed the course of history".

Asked whether Mr Farage was likely to appear as himself in any screen adaptation of his campaign, Mr Wigmore said: "Yes, we all expect to make a Quentin Tarantino appearance", a reference to the director's cameo appearances in his own movies.

Despite handing over the reins of the anti-EU party Ukip to a successor in November last year, Mr Farage remains the most prominent face of Brexit in the eyes of many Britons.

He spoke at a Trump rally during the United States presidential election campaign and visited the President-elect at Trump Tower after his election.

A picture of the two men smiling broadly in front of a pair of golden doors circulated widely.

Mr Trump later embarrassed British Prime Minister Theresa May's government by tweeting that many people would like to see Mr Farage represent Britain as ambassador to the US. The government responded that there was no vacancy.

REUTERS