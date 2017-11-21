Nick Nolte honoured with Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - He played a suicidal bum in Down And Out In Beverly Hills but Nick Nolte was crowned king of Hollywood on Monday with a star on the iconic Walk of Fame.

The 76-year-old was honoured for a career spanning five decades that has seen him lavished with acclaim, not to mention three Oscar nominations.

Sporting a business suit and a thick white beard, the famously gruff-voiced actor gave a shorter than usual acceptance speech celebrating the magic of Tinseltown rather than dwelling on his own career.

"There's a reason why this street and this town is such a centre to the United States and to the world, the centre of film-making," he told fans gathered on Hollywood Boulevard.

"That's because they honoured the street with these stars along the way, and that's unlike any other street in LA."



Nick Nolte speaks before unveiling his star. PHOTO: REUTERS



Nolte has made a name for hard partying off screen and playing brusque, unstable characters on screen, including a hard-nosed cop in 48 Hrs (1982) and a rapist's lawyer in Cape Fear (1991).

He first gained fame for his starring role in the 1976 ABC miniseries Rich Man, Poor Man which brought him an Emmy nomination for lead actor.



Nick Nolte watches as his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is unveiled. PHOTO: AFP



He has best actor Oscar nominations for his roles as a troubled man who falls in love with his sister's psychiatrist in The Prince Of Tides (1991) and as a small-town New Hampshire police officer in Affliction (1997).

He was also nominated for his supporting role as the father of battling brothers in powerful fighter movie Warrior (2011).