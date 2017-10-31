Niall Horan, third member of One Direction, to top album chart

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Niall Horan scored his first chart-topping album as a solo artist on Monday, the third member of boy band One Direction to achieve the feat.

Flicker sold 152,000 album units in its first week from music sales and streaming activity, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

It follows on the heels of Harry Styles' self-titled solo album debut in May and Zayn Malik's Mind Of Mine debut last year, both of which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

After Malik left One Direction in 2015, the band went on hiatus and each of its remaining members released solo music.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

New debuts in the top 10 included rappers Future and Young Thug's collaborative album Super Slimey at No. 2, country singer Chris Young's Losing Sleep at No. 5 and country singer Darius Rucker at No. 8 with When Was The Last Time.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Taylor Swift's latest single Gorgeous from her upcoming album debuted at No. 1 with 68,000 copies sold.