Newlywed Song Joong Ki pays last respects to Kim Joo Hyuk

SEOUL – The wedding of the year in South Korean entertainment coincided, unhappily, with a funeral this week.

On Wednesday (Nov 1), newlywed actor Song Joong Ki made an unexpected, sombre appearance at the Asan Medical Centre in Seoul to pay his last respects to actor Kim Joo Hyuk, said South Korean reports.

Kim, who died in a car crash on Monday, was cremated and laid to rest at his family columbarium in Seosan, South Chungcheong province on Thursday, said The Korea Herald.

Song had tied the knot with actress Song Hye Kyo at The Shilla hotel on Tuesday afternoon. Afterwards, several of their guests, including entertainer Cha Tae Hyun and Running Man stars Yoo Jae Suk, Haha, Kim Jong Kook and Lee Kwang Soo, went to Kim’s wake, said reports.

Cha starred with the late Kim on the KBS variety show 2 Days & 1 Night.

Kim’s girlfriend, actress Lee Yu Young, was shooting the SBS variety show Running Man when the news of his deadly accident broke and the shoot had to stop.

Actors including Hwang Jung Min, Jeon Do Yeon, Ahn Sung Ki, Cha Seung Won, Yoo Ah In and Son Ye Jin also attended the wake.

The Songs’ marriage and Kim’s death were both big news this week. The hashtag #SongSongCouplewedding trended worldwide on Twitter on Tuesday, said allkpop website. Kim was one of the top searches not only on the South Korean web portal Naver but also on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, said Agence France-Presse.

In South Korea, a newlywed attending a wake is a taboo and according to allkpop, Song has been praised on the Internet for the depth of his respect for Kim.

