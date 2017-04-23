Newlywed Aaron Kwok addresses and dances around baby rumours

HONG KONG - Aaron Kwok was in high spirits at the opening of luxury goods company Louis Vuitton's time capsule exhibition, three days after his wedding to model Moka Fang.

The 51-year-old pop star was beaming and doing twirls for photographers last Friday, and did not miss a beat when he was asked about rumours that Fang, 29, is expecting a baby. "The character for 'double happiness' is composed of two characters for 'happiness'," he said with a smile, reported Ming Pao Daily News.

Is he waiting for the customary three months to announce the pregnancy? "This is a good question. Give me more time. I'll share it at an appropriate time."

He said he wanted his mother to witness his major life events and he was "more moved than her" at his wedding, reported Apple Daily News. He hopes to give her a grandchild next, he added.

How many children will he have? "We haven't decided, we're going step by step, milk money isn't that expensive, though."

Kwok announced his relationship with Fang in December 2015. A year later, they got engaged on Christmas Day, he said.

His family and manager planned the wedding because he was tied up with work. He has two movies to film next and no plans to go on a honeymoon yet, but he will take three to four days off between the movies to make it up to his wife, he added.

On Facebook, film producer Chiu Li-kwan wrote that she had been left off Kwok's guest list, which included his close friends, fashion businessman Sham Kar Wai and singer Julian Cheung. "If I marry later, I won't ask you either. Humph!" she said.

Kwok said last Friday: "Big Sister Kwan is someone I respect. She's always liked to joke. We don't need to be too serious. She also called my manager May to congratulate me."