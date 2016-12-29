New musicals to celebrate divas

NEW YORK • Theatre producers are turning to some of pop music's biggest divas for their latest musical projects.

News this month of an upcoming Tina Turner bio-musical add to reports of shows featuring the music of Whitney Houston, Cher and Donna Summer.

Actress Adrienne Warren recently led a workshop in London of the Turner show, now being called Tina, reported The New York Times.

Playwright Katori Hall and Phyllida Lloyd, who directed Mamma Mia!, are working with Turner, 77, on the musical, to open in London in 2018. Songs to hope for: Proud Mary, Private Dancer and What's Love Got To Do With It.

A casting notice on The Cher Show says the musical will represent Cher, 70, at different moments of her life. Probably, songs such as I Got You Babe, made popular by Cher and her former husband Sonny Bono; and Believe, will feature. Staged readings start next week in New York.

A workshop also in New York this year, with direction by Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), featured three actresses playing the late Summer, who died at age 63, at different stages of her life.

When performances start in November in California, expect songs such as Bad Girls, Heaven Knows and Love To Love You Baby.

Meanwhile, the stage adaptation of The Bodyguard, the 1992 film in which the late Houston, who died at age 48, made her movie debut, is on tour in the United States.