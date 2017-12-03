New musical storm from K-pop singer Rain

SEOUL • Fifteen years ago, Rain was the Bad Guy - as he described a persona in the title of his debut song. The 35-year-old is now open to a new direction in life, he said over the weekend in Seoul to promote his new EP called My Life Ae.

"I asked (the songwriters) to make me a song that doesn't sound like me. I even consulted a separate rapping coach so I can rap in a way I've never tried before," The Korea Herald cited him as saying.

"I think it is right for me to seek a challenge instead of stability."

Rain, who is married to actress Kim Tae Hee, became a father in October.

He said: "I've now reached Act Two of my life and it's just an indescribable feeling... I want to raise (my daughter) as a person who can help the world."

Rain, who is currently appearing on KBS singing competition show The Unit as a mentor, added that he is also relishing the opportunity to inspire younger singers.