New Jackie Chan 3D animated series for kids

Kids, listen up - Jackie Chan has a message for you.

Children will get to hear inspirational stuff from the Hong Kong action superstar who is lending his name and pulling power to a new 3D animated series called J-Team: All New Jackie Chan Adventures.

The 104-episode series, according to media reports, stars a child version of Chan and a team of kid protagonists who take on monsters.

Slated to cost an estimated US$6 million (S$8.37 million) to produce, it is set to air on three children's satellite TV channels and 200 terrestrial channels across China.

The show also stars child actress Kyana "Poppy" Downs, from the successful Chinese reality show Dad, Where Are We Going?

At the end of each episode, Chan will appear as himself to share some useful lessons.

"It's meant to help young children to do things they don't always like to do - like, don't look at your phone for too long, remember to brush your teeth, respect your elders, pick up the trash," the 63-year-old told the media on the eve of the Beijing International Film Festival.

He is also hoping that his new venture can open the door wider for China productions to reach global audiences.

As he notes: "There are a lot of cartoons that make it into China, but not many Chinese cartoons make it out of China."