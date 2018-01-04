New album from Justin Timberlake

NEW YORK • A five-year-long wait has ended, with pop superstar Justin Timberlake (above) announcing a new album, promising more "personal" songwriting inspired by his home and family.

The 36-year-old singer and actor said Man Of The Woods, his fifth solo studio album, will come out on Feb 2 - two days before he headlines entertainment at the Super Bowl, often the most-watched television event in the United States.

Timberlake unveiled the album with a short video on social media that showed him walking reflectively in scenes of nature.

"This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family but - more so than any other album I've ever written - where I'm from," he said in the video.

The star - who had a son in 2015 with his wife, actress Jessica Biel - grew up near Memphis, Tennessee, one of the capitals of blues and soul music as well as country.

The video featured snippets of acoustic guitar, hinting perhaps at a more earnest sound for the album, but closes with Timberlake in the studio with all-star pop producer Pharrell Williams.

Timberlake, one of the top-selling artists of the 21st century both as a solo artist and with boyband NSYNC, rose to fame with an electronic pop sound before finding a new voice by bringing in R&B.

Even without recent albums, he has kept putting out music, scoring a hit in 2016 with Can't Stop The Feeling!, a song that appeared in animated film Trolls. But he has focused increasingly on acting, most recently starring as a lifeguard in Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE