Netizens in a tizzy over Kylie Jenner's unconfirmed pregnancy

WASHINGTON • Over the past decade, the Kardashian-Jenner reality television family has made millions by keeping people inexplicably fascinated by every detail of their lives - and the interest grows exponentially when there is a pregnancy involved.

The trend continued in September, when rumours surfaced that Kylie Jenner, 20 - who recently usurped her sister Kim Kardashian West as the most frequently Googled member of the family - was "surprised but so happy" to be expecting with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Then a few days later, another announcement: Khloe Kardashian, 33, was also reportedly pregnant.

Khloe's announcement played out in typical Kardashian fashion as she let the tabloids speculate about her "baby bump" while fans dissected every Instagram photo and Snapchat video for clues. There was no real confirmation until earlier this month, when she posted a picture of her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, cradling her growing stomach.

Naturally, fans assumed that Kylie would be next.

Since Dec 1, the family have been posting snippets from their lavish annual Christmas card photo shoot for a "25 days of Christmas" bit. Fans assumed that official news of her pregnancy would be the grand finale. Then Kim posted the final photo on Monday evening. There was matriarch Kris Jenner; Kourtney Kardashian and her brood; Kim and the kids; Kendall Jenner... and no Kylie to be found.

The Internet was not pleased. Sample comments: "kimberly where is pregnant kylie? don't play." "i was sitting in my bed waiting to see the bump and this is what we get?" "this would've been the perfect marketing ploy. so why didn't they use it? where is kylie and that bump?" "biggest disappointment of 2017".

Conspiracy theories started. Maybe she is not really pregnant! Maybe she is Kim's surrogate! (Kim is expecting her third child via surrogate next year.)

One logical answer: The 14th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians continues next month with new episodes. The long-awaited news might be an excellent way to attract viewers before Kylie's due date, which is reportedly in February.

Meanwhile, viewers will just have to rely on the word of Kardashian-friendly tabloids such as People, which informed readers that although Kylie did not appear in any photos from her mother's Christmas Eve party in Los Angeles, she was there.

"Kylie looked great, but didn't really draw any attention to her baby bump," a source told People. "She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private."

