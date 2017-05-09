Netflix's controversial 13 Reasons Why set for a second season

NEW YORK (WP) - Netflix has renewed its controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why for a second season. The announcement, posted to Netflix's Twitter account on Sunday morning, comes amid a debate around whether the show glamourises suicide.

The drama is based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel about Hannah Baker, a young girl who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audio tapes detailing how the actions (and inaction) of her classmates led to her death.

Suicide prevention advocates, school psychologists and educators have expressed concerns that the show - which features graphic depictions of sexual assault and Hannah's suicide - may lead vulnerable young viewers to harm themselves.

Though Netflix does not release viewership numbers, 13 Reasons Why is undoubtedly popular. Variety reported last month that the drama, which counts pop singer and actress Selena Gomez as an executive producer, was the most tweeted-about show this year.

13 Reasons Why has also earned a fair share of critical acclaim and currently boasts a solid 85 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix said the show had "opened up a dialogue".