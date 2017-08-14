Netflix scores another coup, luring Shonda Rhimes to create new hits

Published
24 min ago

LOS ANGELES - Netflix is in a great rush to create original shows, luring Shonda Rhimes away from a tie-up with ABC Studios that had produced hits such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

The Wall Street Journal estimates that Netflix will pay her US$10 million (S$14 million) a year to come up with new hit shows.

The broadcasting war has escalated with the likes of Amazon linking up with the creator of The Walking Dead, reported NBC News.

Netflix also has a deal with film-makers Joel and Ethan Coen to do a series and has acquired comics company Millarworld.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice