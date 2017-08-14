Netflix scores another coup, luring Shonda Rhimes to create new hits

LOS ANGELES - Netflix is in a great rush to create original shows, luring Shonda Rhimes away from a tie-up with ABC Studios that had produced hits such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

The Wall Street Journal estimates that Netflix will pay her US$10 million (S$14 million) a year to come up with new hit shows.

The broadcasting war has escalated with the likes of Amazon linking up with the creator of The Walking Dead, reported NBC News.

Netflix also has a deal with film-makers Joel and Ethan Coen to do a series and has acquired comics company Millarworld.