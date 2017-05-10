Netflix renews 13 Reasons Why for second season despite furore

LOS ANGELES • Netflix has renewed its controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why for a second season.

The announcement, posted to the streaming company's Twitter account on Sunday, comes amid a debate around whether the show glamorises suicide.

The drama is based on Jay Asher's 2007 novel about Hannah Baker, a young girl who kills herself and leaves behind 13 audio tapes detailing how the actions (and inaction) of her classmates led to her death.

Suicide prevention advocates, school psychologists and educators have expressed concerns that the show - which features graphic depictions of sexual assault and Hannah's suicide - may lead vulnerable young viewers to harm themselves.

Though Netflix does not release viewership numbers, 13 Reasons Why is undoubtedly popular.

Variety reported last month that the drama, which counts pop singer and actress Selena Gomez as an executive producer, was the most tweeted-about show this year.

13 Reasons Why has also earned a fair share of critical acclaim.

It boasts a solid 85 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes though Washington Post TV critic Hank Stuever was not among those praising the show.

"There are 13 episodes lasting 13 super-sullen hours - a passive- aggressive, implausibly meandering, poorly written and awkwardly acted effort that is mainly about miscommunication, delivering no more wisdom or insight about depression, bullying and suicide than one of those old ABC Afterschool Specials people now mock for being so corny," Stuever wrote.

The creator and producers have defended the show's graphic content in media interviews and a featurette called Beyond The Reasons, which is also available on Netflix.

"We worked very hard not to be gratuitous, but we did want it to be painful to watch because we wanted it to be very clear that there is nothing, in any way, worthwhile about suicide," creator Brian Yorkey said in the featurette.

Netflix told The Post that the show had "opened up a dialogue".

"Entertainment has always been the ultimate connector and we hope that 13 Reasons Why can serve as a catalyst for conversation," the company said in a statement provided to The Post last week.

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 2, which would take the story beyond the premise of Asher's novel.

There is not much to glean from a 21-second teaser posted by Netflix and Gomez either.

But given the buzz around the show, it is likely that the obscurity is intentional.

WASHINGTON POST