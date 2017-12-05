Netflix confirms House Of Cards will return starring Robin Wright

WASHINGTON (Washington Post) - House Of Cards has learned a lot from Frank Underwood.

Much like its former lead character, the popular political drama might be down - star Kevin Spacey was ousted in the wake of accusations of sexual misconduct - but it definitely isn't out for the count.

A person close to the production confirmed Monday that House Of Cards will return for a sixth and final season starring Robin Wright, the Lady Macbeth of the show.

"We were really excited we could get to an agreement . . . for the conclusion of the show," Netflix's chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said during UBS's Global Media and Communications Conference in New York, according to Variety.

Production of the show has been on hiatus since October, leaving its 370 crew members in limbo. The final season of the series will resume filming in "early 2018," according to the source, and will feature eight episodes, not the average 13.

Offering up the slightest hint about how the show would end, Sarandos said the final season would "bring closure" to fans, according to Deadline.