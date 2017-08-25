Neighbourly Chow Yun Fat

HONG KONG - As Typhoon Hato hit Hong Kong on Wednesday, down-to-earth film star Chow Yun Fat was out and about, doing his bit for his neighbourhood, said Apple Daily. A netizen posted a selfie taken with Chow - which was soon deleted - as well as ano
PHOTO: APPLE DAILY
Published
1 hour ago

HONG KONG - As Typhoon Hato hit Hong Kong on Wednesday, down-to-earth film star Chow Yun Fat was out and about, doing his bit for his neighbourhood, said Apple Daily. A netizen posted a selfie taken with Chow - which was soon deleted - as well as another photo captioned: "During the signal 10 typhoon, chanced upon Big Brother Fat sawing a tree in the middle of Waterloo Road. You have to be careful!" Waterloo Road stretches to Kowloon Tong, where Chow lives. Chow told Apple Daily he was on his way home and just got out of the car to "pick up branches".

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 25, 2017, with the headline 'Neighbourly Chow Yun Fat'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Meet the bespoke shoemaker who dared to dream different
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia