Neighbourly Chow Yun Fat

HONG KONG - As Typhoon Hato hit Hong Kong on Wednesday, down-to-earth film star Chow Yun Fat was out and about, doing his bit for his neighbourhood, said Apple Daily. A netizen posted a selfie taken with Chow - which was soon deleted - as well as another photo captioned: "During the signal 10 typhoon, chanced upon Big Brother Fat sawing a tree in the middle of Waterloo Road. You have to be careful!" Waterloo Road stretches to Kowloon Tong, where Chow lives. Chow told Apple Daily he was on his way home and just got out of the car to "pick up branches".