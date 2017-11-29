NBC News fired Today Show co-host Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - NBC News fired popular Today show host Matt Lauer after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday (Nov 29).

"While it is the first complain about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident," NBC said in a statement.

Representatives for Lauer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fellow Today co-host Al Roker briefly acknowledged the termination on air, stating that “we’re dealing with the news about a friend of 30 years and we’re all trying to process it”.