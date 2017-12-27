My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress arrested for shoplifting

CALIFORNIA - American actress Lainie Kazan, best known for films like My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and its sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, (2016) was arrested for alleged shoplifting in San Fernando Valley, California on Christmas Eve (Dec 24).

According to TMZ, the 77-year-old went to a supermarket and walked out of the store without paying for US$180 (S$241.70)worth of groceries, claiming that she had no money.

The police were called and she was handcuffed and arrested for petty theft. She was then taken to the police station and was later released without bail.

Born in New York, Kazan made her acting debut on Broadway in the early 1960s. Beside films, she has also appeared in numerous television shows, including 1990s comedy The Nanny and the 2010 season of comedy drama Desperate Housewives.

She has been nominated for several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for medical drama St. Elsewhere in 1988 and a Golden Globe Award for the film version of comedy My Favorite Year in 1982. She was also nominated for Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for the musical version of My Favorite Year in 1993.