Musicians, celebrities take to social media to pay tribute to George Michael

The death of British singer George Michael over the Christmas period sparked an outpouring of shock and grief on social media, as other musicians and celebrities paid tribute to the former Wham! star.

Michael, 53, died at home, his publicist said in a statement on Sunday (Dec 25). “The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Among those who paid tribute were singer Elton John, comedian Ricky Gervais and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Tributes came in from outside the music world too with football presenter and former England captain Gary Lineker , London Mayor Sadiq Khan and British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn expressing shock and sadness at the news.

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Unbelievable.

RIP George Michael. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 25, 2016

R.I.P George Michael. Beyond sad, you were a legend, and you were far too young. Blasting "Last Christmas" now 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 25, 2016

#RIPGeorgeMichael One of my first pop concerts was Wham - I'll never forget it. Thank you for the music. — Dannii Minogue (@DanniiMinogue) December 26, 2016

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace 🙏🏿 #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

Oh God no …I love you George …Rest In Peace x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) December 26, 2016

Our sincerest condolences go out to George Michael’s family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GutULGmxFp — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) December 26, 2016

RIP George Michael. I can't believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us #georgemichael — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) December 25, 2016

You have given the #world an amazing gift! What a #talent! What a #loss! We will continue to love you! #RIP George Michael! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/plb7KjXOaP — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 26, 2016

No, not George Michael as well. Another musical great leaves us this year. 2016 can just sod off. #RIPGeorge — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 25, 2016

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

Very sad to hear the news about George Michael. An incredible talent who brought joy to millions of us with his music. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) December 25, 2016

Sad to hear that George Michael has died. He was an exceptional artist and a strong supporter of LGBT and workers' rights. — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) December 26, 2016

Michael's former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley also paid tribute, writing on Twitter that he was heartbroken at the loss of his "beloved friend".

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Some commented on how 2016 had seen a host of high-profile celebrity deaths, including David Bowie and Alan Rickman.

Is this year over yet? Too many people are passing away. Rest In Peace, George Michael. ☹️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 25, 2016

David Bowie. Prince. George Michael. 3 men who showed that masculinity has no boundaries. 2016 took them all. 😣 — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) December 26, 2016