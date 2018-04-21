Music world shocked by DJ Avicii's death

Swedish DJ Avicii was found dead in Oman, on April 20, 2018.
Swedish DJ Avicii was found dead in Oman, on April 20, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AFP) - The death of 28-year-old Avicii, one of the world's most successful DJs, on Friday (April 20) stunned his fans and the music world.

Here are some of the key reactions to the death of Avicii, a Swede whose real name is Tim Bergling and who was found dead in Oman.

"So sad. So Tragic. Good Bye Dear Sweet Tim. Gone too Soon." - Madonna, who hired Avicii as a producer on her last album, on Instagram

"We had the honor to have known him and admired him both as an artist and the beautiful person that he was." - Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and his wife Sofia

"You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/opened doors and set the trends. A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers. You should have lived to be 150. But your music is gonna live forever." - Prominent electronic producer Diplo, on Instagram

You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar 🌟 I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim

You set the precedent for the rest of us producers/ opened doors and set the trends . A real groundbreaker and influencer to all your peers . You should have lived to be 150.. but your music is gonna live forever . I'm not just saying that.. but you are the only one to always make timeless songs. You were the gold standard . You made me want try and make dance music when i first heard "seek bromance" . And then u kept making feel like shit cause you kept gettin better and i couldn't even mix a snare right .. you were the best of this generation . A real superstar 🌟 I know you had your demons and maybe this wasn't the right place for you sometimes , but we need to protect true artists like you at all costs because there are not enough left and we are losing too many .. be good Tim

A post shared by diplo (@diplo) on

"We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as DJs or just enjoying life as friends." - Leading DJ David Guetta, who collaborated with Avicii, on Twitter

"Words can not describe how I feel right now. I am gonna miss you brother." - Dutch superstar Tiesto, an early mentor to Avicii, on Twitter

"A beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do." - Calvin Harris, the top-paid DJ last year according to Forbes, on Twitter

"Nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and I'm very proud of him." - Canadian DJ Deadmau5, who had mocked Avicii when he announced a retirement from touring, on Twitter

"I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us." - Pop singer Charlie Puth on Twitter

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Upturn in Thai property market set to push up sales of new condominium
Related news and commentaries on Asean