Music mogul Russell Simmons slapped with new rape lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (NYTIMES) - Russell Simmons has once again been accused of rape. A woman identified as Jane Doe filed a US$10 million (S$13 million) lawsuit against him in Los Angeles County Superior Court over the weekend.

Simmons, the music mogul who co-founded Def Jam Recordings, denied the claim.

In the suit, the woman said she and her son met him at a concert.

Simmons invited them backstage and, after dropping her son off at home, took her out for drinks.

At the end of the night, he asked her to accompany him to his hotel room.

"She was reluctant, but Simmons insisted it was not an invitation to have sexual relations since he was dating a well-known model," the complaint reads.

She said he raped her in the room.

Over the past few months, he has been accused of sexual misconduct, assault or rape by multiple women, and is the focus of a police investigation in New York City.

In January, an aspiring film-maker named Jennifer Jarosik filed a US$5 million lawsuit that claimed Simmons attacked her during a 2016 visit to his home.

He stepped down from his companies in November.