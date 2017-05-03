Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

3. (-) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

4. (4) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani

5. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

6. (-) Palette - IU featuring G-Dragon

7. (5) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

8. (-) Attention - Charlie Puth

9. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

10. (9) The Cure - Lady Gaga

•For the week ending April 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

4. (3) Symphony (with Zara Larsson) - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

5. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

6. (5) Stay (with Alessia Cara) - Zedd and Alessia Cara

7. (6) It Ain't Me (with Selena Gomez) - Kygo and Selena Gomez

8. (-) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (-) Good Life (with G-Eazy & Kehlani) - G-Eazy and Kehlani

10. (-) Attention - Charlie Puth

•For the week ending May 2

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

2. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (-) DNA. - Kendrick Lamar

5. (7) Mask Off - Future

6. (6) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty

7. (14) Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara

8. (5) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

9. (48) Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

10. (8) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

•For the week ending May 6

HIT FM

1. (1) With You - Xiao Yu

2. (4) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang

3. (8) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom

4. (3) Animal World - Joker Xue

5. (-) On Call - Luhan

6. (7) Lonely - Jocie Guo

7. (14) Don't Say - Tifa Chen

8. (10) Shining Together - 1931 Girls Idol Group

9. (5) See Through - Jia Jia

10. (16) Song For The Strange Girl - He Jie

•For the week ending April 21