Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
3. (-) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
4. (4) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani
5. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
6. (-) Palette - IU featuring G-Dragon
7. (5) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
8. (-) Attention - Charlie Puth
9. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
10. (9) The Cure - Lady Gaga
•For the week ending April 27 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
4. (3) Symphony (with Zara Larsson) - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
5. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
6. (5) Stay (with Alessia Cara) - Zedd and Alessia Cara
7. (6) It Ain't Me (with Selena Gomez) - Kygo and Selena Gomez
8. (-) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (-) Good Life (with G-Eazy & Kehlani) - G-Eazy and Kehlani
10. (-) Attention - Charlie Puth
•For the week ending May 2
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
2. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (-) DNA. - Kendrick Lamar
5. (7) Mask Off - Future
6. (6) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty
7. (14) Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara
8. (5) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
9. (48) Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
10. (8) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert
•For the week ending May 6
HIT FM
1. (1) With You - Xiao Yu
2. (4) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang
3. (8) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom
4. (3) Animal World - Joker Xue
5. (-) On Call - Luhan
6. (7) Lonely - Jocie Guo
7. (14) Don't Say - Tifa Chen
8. (10) Shining Together - 1931 Girls Idol Group
9. (5) See Through - Jia Jia
10. (16) Song For The Strange Girl - He Jie
•For the week ending April 21