Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (49) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani

5. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

6. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

7. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

8. (7) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

9. (-) The Cure - Lady Gaga

10. (5) Paris - The Chainsmokers

•For the week ending April 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

3. (5) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

5. (6) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

6. (4) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

7. (-) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin

8. (-) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani

9. (8) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa

10. (7) Paris - The Chainsmokers

•For the week ending April 24

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

3. (2) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

4. (-) Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles

5. (5) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

6. (4) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty

7. (11) Mask Off - Future

8. (16) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

9. (6) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

10. (9) Paris - The Chainsmokers

•For the week ending April 29

HIT FM

1. (5) With You - Xiao Yu

2. (1) Dokodemo Door - Mayday

3. (19) Animal World - Joker Xue

4. (6) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang

5. (3) See Through - Jia Jia

6. (10) 70 Per Cent Full - Zhang Juan Ying

7. (18) Lonely - Jocie Guo

8. (8) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom

9. (17) Song Of Ordinary People - Mayday featuring Jam Hsiao

10. (-) Shining Together - 1931 Girls Idol Group

•For the week ending April 14