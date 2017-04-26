Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (49) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani
5. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
6. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
7. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
8. (7) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
9. (-) The Cure - Lady Gaga
10. (5) Paris - The Chainsmokers
•For the week ending April 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
3. (5) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
5. (6) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
6. (4) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
7. (-) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin
8. (-) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani
9. (8) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa
10. (7) Paris - The Chainsmokers
•For the week ending April 24
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
3. (2) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
4. (-) Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles
5. (5) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
6. (4) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty
7. (11) Mask Off - Future
8. (16) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert
9. (6) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
10. (9) Paris - The Chainsmokers
•For the week ending April 29
HIT FM
1. (5) With You - Xiao Yu
2. (1) Dokodemo Door - Mayday
3. (19) Animal World - Joker Xue
4. (6) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang
5. (3) See Through - Jia Jia
6. (10) 70 Per Cent Full - Zhang Juan Ying
7. (18) Lonely - Jocie Guo
8. (8) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom
9. (17) Song Of Ordinary People - Mayday featuring Jam Hsiao
10. (-) Shining Together - 1931 Girls Idol Group
•For the week ending April 14