Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (49) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani

5. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

6. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

7. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

8. (7) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

9. (-) The Cure - Lady Gaga

10. (5) Paris - The Chainsmokers

•For the week ending April 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

3. (5) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

5. (6) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

6. (4) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

7. (-) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin

8. (-) Good Life - G-Eazy & Kehlani

9. (8) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa

10. (7) Paris - The Chainsmokers

•For the week ending April 24

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

3. (2) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

4. (-) Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles

5. (5) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

6. (4) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty

7. (11) Mask Off - Future

8. (16) XO TOUR Llif3 - Lil Uzi Vert

9. (6) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

10. (9) Paris - The Chainsmokers

•For the week ending April 29

HIT FM

1. (5) With You - Xiao Yu

2. (1) Dokodemo Door - Mayday

3. (19) Animal World - Joker Xue

4. (6) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang

5. (3) See Through - Jia Jia

6. (10) 70 Per Cent Full - Zhang Juan Ying

7. (18) Lonely - Jocie Guo

8. (8) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom

9. (17) Song Of Ordinary People - Mayday featuring Jam Hsiao

10. (-) Shining Together - 1931 Girls Idol Group

•For the week ending April 14

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 26, 2017, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping