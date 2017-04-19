Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
5. (8) Paris - The Chainsmokers
6. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
7. (7) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
8. (-) Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles
9. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
10. (-) Really Really - Winner (Korean)
•For the week ending April 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (5) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez
5. (8) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson
6. (7) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara
7. (3) Paris - The Chainsmokers
8. (9) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa
9. (6) The One - The Chainsmokers
10. (-) HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
•For the week ending April 18
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (-) HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar
3. (2) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (5) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty
5. (3) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
6. (12) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
7. (4) I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
8. (8) Tunnel Vision - Kodak Black
9. (9) Paris - The Chainsmokers
10. (11) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
•For the week ending April 22
HIT FM
1. (1) Dokodemo Door - Mayday
2. (16) Barefaced - Henry Huo
3. (-) See Through - Jia Jia
4. (-) Detective C - Chen Chusheng and SPY.C
5. (14) With You - Xiao Yu
6. (-) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang
7. (5) Noble - Joker Xue
8. (-) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom
9. (3) Chilly - Aska Yang and Zhang Bichen
10. (10) 70 Per Cent Full - Zhang Juan Ying