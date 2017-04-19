Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (4) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

5. (8) Paris - The Chainsmokers

6. (6) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

7. (7) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

8. (-) Sign Of The Times - Harry Styles

9. (9) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

10. (-) Really Really - Winner (Korean)

•For the week ending April 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (5) It Ain't Me - Kygo and Selena Gomez

5. (8) Symphony - Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson

6. (7) Stay - Zedd and Alessia Cara

7. (3) Paris - The Chainsmokers

8. (9) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa

9. (6) The One - The Chainsmokers

10. (-) HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

•For the week ending April 18

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (-) HUMBLE. - Kendrick Lamar

3. (2) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (5) iSpy - Kyle featuring Lil Yachty

5. (3) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

6. (12) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

7. (4) I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

8. (8) Tunnel Vision - Kodak Black

9. (9) Paris - The Chainsmokers

10. (11) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

•For the week ending April 22

HIT FM

1. (1) Dokodemo Door - Mayday

2. (16) Barefaced - Henry Huo

3. (-) See Through - Jia Jia

4. (-) Detective C - Chen Chusheng and SPY.C

5. (14) With You - Xiao Yu

6. (-) Getting Old - Zhang Xi and Cao Fang

7. (5) Noble - Joker Xue

8. (-) Stranger In The North - Namewee featuring Wang Leehom

9. (3) Chilly - Aska Yang and Zhang Bichen

10. (10) 70 Per Cent Full - Zhang Juan Ying

•For the week ending April 7

