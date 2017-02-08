Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (-) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)

3. (-) Paris - The Chainsmokers

4. (3) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

5. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

6. (-) Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran

7. (-) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

8. (-) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

9. (-) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

10. (-) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

•For the week ending Feb 2

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Paris - The Chainsmokers

3. (3) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

4. (4) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

5. (-) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

6. (5) Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran

7. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

8. (6) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

9. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

10. (-) How Far I'll Go - Alessia Cara

•For the week ending Feb 6

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Bad And Boujee - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

3. (4) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

4. (6) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

5. (8) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

6. (3) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

7. (9) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5

8. (5) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

9. (11) Fake Love - Drake

10. (13) Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara

•For the week ending Feb 11

HIT FM

1. (-) 18 - CoCo Lee

2. (11) Endless Chorus - Shin

3. (2) Addicted To Loneliness - Kenji Wu

4. (1) Through You - Faith Yang

5. (-) Morning Bound For Midnight - Zhang Bichen

6. (8) Cheers! - 831 featuring Richie Jen and Ashin

7. (13) 100 Important Things - Uriah See

8. (-) Unbreakable Love - Eric Chou

9. (3) The One I Love Doesn't Love Me - Z-Chen

10. (9) Solitude Again - Yisa Yu

•For the week ending Jan 22

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 08, 2017, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
