Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (-) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)
3. (-) Paris - The Chainsmokers
4. (3) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
5. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
6. (-) Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
7. (-) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
8. (-) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
9. (-) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
10. (-) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
•For the week ending Feb 2
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (2) Paris - The Chainsmokers
3. (3) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
4. (4) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
5. (-) Scared To Be Lonely - Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
6. (5) Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
7. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
8. (6) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
9. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
10. (-) How Far I'll Go - Alessia Cara
•For the week ending Feb 6
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Bad And Boujee - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
2. (2) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
3. (4) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
4. (6) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
5. (8) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
6. (3) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
7. (9) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5
8. (5) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
9. (11) Fake Love - Drake
10. (13) Scars To Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara
•For the week ending Feb 11
HIT FM
1. (-) 18 - CoCo Lee
2. (11) Endless Chorus - Shin
3. (2) Addicted To Loneliness - Kenji Wu
4. (1) Through You - Faith Yang
5. (-) Morning Bound For Midnight - Zhang Bichen
6. (8) Cheers! - 831 featuring Richie Jen and Ashin
7. (13) 100 Important Things - Uriah See
8. (-) Unbreakable Love - Eric Chou
9. (3) The One I Love Doesn't Love Me - Z-Chen
10. (9) Solitude Again - Yisa Yu
•For the week ending Jan 22