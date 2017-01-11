Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
2. (2) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)
3. (3) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
4. (4) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
5. (8) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)
6. (10) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
7. (5) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
8. (6) Faded - Alan Walker
9. (-) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
10. (9) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
•For the week ending Jan 5 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
2. (-) Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
4. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
5. (3) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
6. (9) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
7. (6) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
8. (5) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
9. (7) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan
10. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
•For the week ending Jan 9
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
2. (13) Bad And Boujee - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert 3. (1) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
4. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
5. (4) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
6. (5) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
7. (6) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
8. (7) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
9. (10) Fake Love - Drake 10. (15) Broccoli - D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
•For the week ending Jan 14
HIT FM
1. (1) I Am Moving On - Claire Kuo
2. (2) Humorous Life - Kenji Wu featuring Angel Mo
3. (5) Solitude Again - Yisa Yu
4.(3) My Solo Duet - Power Station
5. (-) Through You - Faith Yang
6. (-) Give Me Your Love - Alex To
7. (8) Steel Forest - Feng Jian Yu
8. (10) Adult Fairy Tale - Yoga Lin
9. (-) Pray For love - #GBOYSWAG
10. (-) Bling Bling Boy - Shang Wen Jie
•For the week ending Jan 1