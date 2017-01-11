Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

2. (2) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)

3. (3) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

4. (4) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

5. (8) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)

6. (10) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

7. (5) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

8. (6) Faded - Alan Walker

9. (-) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

10. (9) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

•For the week ending Jan 5 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

2. (-) Castle On The Hill - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

4. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

5. (3) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

6. (9) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

7. (6) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie

8. (5) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

9. (7) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan

10. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

•For the week ending Jan 9

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

2. (13) Bad And Boujee - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert 3. (1) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

4. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

5. (4) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

6. (5) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

7. (6) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

8. (7) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

9. (10) Fake Love - Drake 10. (15) Broccoli - D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty

•For the week ending Jan 14

HIT FM

1. (1) I Am Moving On - Claire Kuo

2. (2) Humorous Life - Kenji Wu featuring Angel Mo

3. (5) Solitude Again - Yisa Yu

4.(3) My Solo Duet - Power Station

5. (-) Through You - Faith Yang

6. (-) Give Me Your Love - Alex To

7. (8) Steel Forest - Feng Jian Yu

8. (10) Adult Fairy Tale - Yoga Lin

9. (-) Pray For love - #GBOYSWAG

10. (-) Bling Bling Boy - Shang Wen Jie

•For the week ending Jan 1