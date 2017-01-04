Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
2. (1) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)
3. (5) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
4. (7) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
5. (6) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
6. (10) Faded - Alan Walker
7. (3) Last Dance - BigBang (Korean)
8. (8) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)
9. (4) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
10. (9) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
•For the week ending Dec 29 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
2. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
3. (3) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
4. (5) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
5. (6) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
6. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
7. (8) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan
8. (10) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
9. (9) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
10. (-) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
•For the week ending Jan 2
HIT FM
1. (4) I Am Moving On - Claire Kuo
2. (1) Humorous Life - Kenji Wu featuring Angel Mo
3. (10) My Solo Duet - Power Station
4. (11) Uh-Huh - #GBOYSWAG
5. (-) Solitude Again - Yisa Yu
6. (6) Resurrection - Della Ding Dang
7. (12) Merry Merry Christmas - Joyce Chu
8. (-) Steel Forest - Feng Jian Yu
9. (17) Everything Will Say Goodbye - Jason Zhang
10. Adult Fairy Tale - Yoga Lin
•For the week ending Dec 25
BILLBOARD
1. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
2. (1) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
3. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
4. (4) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
5. (8) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
6. (5) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
7. (9) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
8. (10) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
9. (14) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
10. (12) Fake Love - Drake
•For the week ending Jan 7