Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

2. (1) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)

3. (5) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

4. (7) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

5. (6) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

6. (10) Faded - Alan Walker

7. (3) Last Dance - BigBang (Korean)

8. (8) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)

9. (4) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

10. (9) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

•For the week ending Dec 29 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

2. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

3. (3) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

4. (5) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

5. (6) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

6. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

7. (8) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan

8. (10) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

9. (9) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

10. (-) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

•For the week ending Jan 2

HIT FM

1. (4) I Am Moving On - Claire Kuo

2. (1) Humorous Life - Kenji Wu featuring Angel Mo

3. (10) My Solo Duet - Power Station

4. (11) Uh-Huh - #GBOYSWAG

5. (-) Solitude Again - Yisa Yu

6. (6) Resurrection - Della Ding Dang

7. (12) Merry Merry Christmas - Joyce Chu

8. (-) Steel Forest - Feng Jian Yu

9. (17) Everything Will Say Goodbye - Jason Zhang

10. Adult Fairy Tale - Yoga Lin

•For the week ending Dec 25

BILLBOARD

1. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

2. (1) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

3. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

4. (4) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

5. (8) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

6. (5) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

7. (9) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

8. (10) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

9. (14) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

10. (12) Fake Love - Drake

•For the week ending Jan 7