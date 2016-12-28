Music charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (3) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)

2. (2) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

3. (5) Last Dance - BigBang (Korean)

4. (1) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

5. (4) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

6. (9) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

7. (6) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

8. (-) Stay With Me - Chanyeol & Punch (Korean)

9. (8) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

10. (7) Faded - Alan Walker

•For the week ending Dec 22 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

2. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

3. (3) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

4. (-) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

5. (4) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

6. (6) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

7. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

8. (5) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan

9. (-) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

10. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

•For the week ending Dec 26

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

2. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

3. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

4. (4) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

5. (5) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

6. (-) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

7. (-) Deja Vu - J. Cole

8. (6) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

9. (8) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

10. (7) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

•For the week ending Dec 31

HIT FM

1. (-) Humorous Life - Kenji Wu featuring Angel Mo

2. (9) Catch Me When I Fall - Lu Han

3. (6) Emancipation - Xu Wei Zhou

4. (15) I Am Moving On - Claire Kuo

5. (4) Centrifugal Force - Faith Yang

6. (-) Resurrection - Della Ding Dang

7. (2) Audience - Rainie Yang

8. (3) Bling Bling Boy - Shang Wen Jie

9. (7) Ten Thousand Ways Of Not Going Back - Waa Wei

10. (1) My Solo Duet - Power Station

•For the week ending Dec 18