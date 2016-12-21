Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift

2. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

3. (-) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)

4. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

5. (-) Last Dance - BigBang (Korean)

6. (4) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

7. (6) Faded - Alan Walker

8. (3) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

9. (-) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

10. (5) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

•For the week ending Dec 15 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

2. (3) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur

3. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

4. (6) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

5. (4) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan

6. (5) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

7. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie

8. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

9. (9) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

10. (-) Starving - Hailee Steinfeld and Grey featuring Zedd

•For the week ending Dec 19

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane

2. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk

3. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

4. (5) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars

5. (4) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj

6. (6) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

7. (8) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar

8. (7) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber

9. (9) Heathens - Twenty One Pilots

10. (17) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello

•For the week ending Dec 24

HIT FM

1. (-) My Solo Duet - Power Station

2. (2) Audience - Rainie Yang

3. (5) Bling Bling Boy - Shang Wen Jie

4. (1) Centrifugal Force - Faith Yang

5. (-) Adult Fairy Tale - Yoga Lin

6. (-) Emancipation - Xu Wei Zhou

7. (11) Ten Thousand Ways Of Not Going Back - Waa Wei

8. (10) One Person's Adventure - Geraldine Gan

9. (6) Catch Me When I Fall - Lu Han

10. (4) Boogie - Van Ness Wu

•For the week ending Dec 11