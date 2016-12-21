Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) - Zayn and Taylor Swift
2. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
3. (-) Fxxk It - BigBang (Korean)
4. (2) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
5. (-) Last Dance - BigBang (Korean)
6. (4) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
7. (6) Faded - Alan Walker
8. (3) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
9. (-) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
10. (5) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
•For the week ending Dec 15 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
2. (3) Say You Won't Let Go - James Arthur
3. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
4. (6) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
5. (4) All We Know - The Chainsmokers featuring Phoebe Ryan
6. (5) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
7. (7) Rockabye - Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie
8. (8) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
9. (9) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
10. (-) Starving - Hailee Steinfeld and Grey featuring Zedd
•For the week ending Dec 19
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Black Beatles - Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane
2. (2) Starboy - The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk
3. (3) Closer - The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
4. (5) 24K Magic - Bruno Mars
5. (4) Side To Side - Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj
6. (6) Juju On That Beat (TZ Anthem) - Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
7. (8) Don't Wanna Know - Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
8. (7) Let Me Love You - DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber
9. (9) Heathens - Twenty One Pilots
10. (17) Bad Things - Machine Gun Kelly featuring Camila Cabello
•For the week ending Dec 24
HIT FM
1. (-) My Solo Duet - Power Station
2. (2) Audience - Rainie Yang
3. (5) Bling Bling Boy - Shang Wen Jie
4. (1) Centrifugal Force - Faith Yang
5. (-) Adult Fairy Tale - Yoga Lin
6. (-) Emancipation - Xu Wei Zhou
7. (11) Ten Thousand Ways Of Not Going Back - Waa Wei
8. (10) One Person's Adventure - Geraldine Gan
9. (6) Catch Me When I Fall - Lu Han
10. (4) Boogie - Van Ness Wu
•For the week ending Dec 11