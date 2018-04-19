Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)

2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (8) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

4. (7) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)

5. (1) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

6. (2) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

7. (6) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

8. (-) Everyday - Winner

9. (5) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

10. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

• For the week ending April 12 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

2. (3) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd

3. (2) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie

4. (7) IDGAF - Dua Lipa

5. (4) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

6. (-) Mine - Bazzi

7. (6) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott

8. (9) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

9. (8) God's Plan - Drake

10. (-) Let Me - Zayn

• For the week ending April 18

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Nice For What - Drake

2. (1) God's Plan - Drake

3. (2) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

4. (3) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign

5. (5) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake

6. (6) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

7. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

8. (-) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J. Balvin

9. (9) Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown

10. (8) Finesse - Bruno Mars and Cardi B

• For the week of April 21

HIT FM

1. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok

2. (-) Beautiful Expectations - Bibi Zhou

3. (3) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo

4. (10) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan

5. (13) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding

6. (4) Uncontaminated - Mao Buyi

7. (8) Long Way Round - Joanna Dong

8. (2) No Longer - Jeff Chang

9. (5) Just Dance - Lala Hsu

10. (14) Story Thief - A-mei

• For the week ending April 8