Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (-) What Is Love? - Twice (Korean)
2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (8) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
4. (7) Just Break Up - JC (Mandarin)
5. (1) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
6. (2) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
7. (6) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
8. (-) Everyday - Winner
9. (5) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
10. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
• For the week ending April 12 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
2. (3) Call Out My Name - The Weeknd
3. (2) Friends - Marshmello and Anne-Marie
4. (7) IDGAF - Dua Lipa
5. (4) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
6. (-) Mine - Bazzi
7. (6) You Are The Reason - Calum Scott
8. (9) In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
9. (8) God's Plan - Drake
10. (-) Let Me - Zayn
• For the week ending April 18
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Nice For What - Drake
2. (1) God's Plan - Drake
3. (2) Meant To Be - Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
4. (3) Psycho - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign
5. (5) Look Alive - BlocBoy JB featuring Drake
6. (6) The Middle - Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
7. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
8. (-) I Like It - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
9. (9) Freaky Friday - Lil Dicky featuring Chris Brown
10. (8) Finesse - Bruno Mars and Cardi B
• For the week of April 21
HIT FM
1. (1) Slowly Like You - Karen Mok
2. (-) Beautiful Expectations - Bibi Zhou
3. (3) The Best Is Yet To Come - Nicholas Teo
4. (10) Where I Belong - Aaron Yan
5. (13) The Same Moonlight - Della Ding
6. (4) Uncontaminated - Mao Buyi
7. (8) Long Way Round - Joanna Dong
8. (2) No Longer - Jeff Chang
9. (5) Just Dance - Lala Hsu
10. (14) Story Thief - A-mei
• For the week ending April 8