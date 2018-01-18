Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (6) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
2. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (10) This Is Me - Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
5. (5) Never Enough - Loren Allred
6. (3) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)
7. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
8. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
9. (25) A Million Dreams - Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams
10. (7) Despacito (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
•For the week ending Jan 11 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (3) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya
2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (2) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
4. (-) Never Be The Same - Camilla Cabello
5. (-) This Is Me - Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble
6. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
7. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
8. (-) Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars and Cardi B
9. (9) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus
10. (7) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt
•For the week ending Jan 16
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
4. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
5. (4) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B
6. (9) Bad At Love - Halsey
7. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
8. (7) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
9. (6) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
10. (10) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
•For the week of Jan 13
HIT FM
1. (1) Full Name - A-mei
2. (2) Little Big Us - JJ Lin
3. (-) Reborn - Joey Yung
4. (5) The Prayer - Lala Hsu
5. (4) The Chaos After You - Eric Chou
6. (7) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee
7. (8) When I Look Back - Julia Peng
8. (3) Wind Jacket - Stefanie Sun
9. (6) Will You Remember Me - Nicky Lee
10. (13) Like The Wind - Joker Xue
•For the week ending Jan 7