Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (6) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

2. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (10) This Is Me - Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

5. (5) Never Enough - Loren Allred

6. (3) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)

7. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

8. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

9. (25) A Million Dreams - Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams

10. (7) Despacito (Remix) featuring Justin Bieber - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

•For the week ending Jan 11 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (3) Rewrite The Stars - Zac Efron and Zendaya

2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (2) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

4. (-) Never Be The Same - Camilla Cabello

5. (-) This Is Me - Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble

6. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

7. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

8. (-) Finesse (Remix) - Bruno Mars and Cardi B

9. (9) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus

10. (7) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt

•For the week ending Jan 16

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

4. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

5. (4) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

6. (9) Bad At Love - Halsey

7. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

8. (7) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

9. (6) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

10. (10) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

•For the week of Jan 13

HIT FM

1. (1) Full Name - A-mei

2. (2) Little Big Us - JJ Lin

3. (-) Reborn - Joey Yung

4. (5) The Prayer - Lala Hsu

5. (4) The Chaos After You - Eric Chou

6. (7) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee

7. (8) When I Look Back - Julia Peng

8. (3) Wind Jacket - Stefanie Sun

9. (6) Will You Remember Me - Nicky Lee

10. (13) Like The Wind - Joker Xue

•For the week ending Jan 7