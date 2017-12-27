Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (3) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)
2. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (4) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
5. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
7. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
8. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
9. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)
10. (12) New Rules - Dua Lipa
• For the week ending Dec 21 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (2) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
4. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
5. (-) River - Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran
6. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
7. (-) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams
8. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
9. (7) New Rules - Dua Lipa
10. (9) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus
• For the week ending Dec 26
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
2. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
6. (15) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
7. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
8. (8) Bad At Love - Halsey
9. (11) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
10. (7) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B
• For the week of Dec 30
HIT FM
1. (15) Full Name - A-Mei
2. (1) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin
3. (19) Quitting Smoking - Li Ronghao
4. (6) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun
5. (4) Okay - Jackson Wang
6. (2) Story Thief - A-mei
7. (5) Prodigy - Song Bin Young
8. (3) Like The Wind - Joker Xue
9. (-) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee
10. (14) Windbreaker - Stefanie Sun
• For the week ending Dec 17