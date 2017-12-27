Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (3) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)

2. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (4) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

5. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

7. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. (8) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)

10. (12) New Rules - Dua Lipa

• For the week ending Dec 21 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (2) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

4. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

5. (-) River - Eminem featuring Ed Sheeran

6. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

7. (-) It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year - Andy Williams

8. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

9. (7) New Rules - Dua Lipa

10. (9) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus

• For the week ending Dec 26

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

2. (2) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

3. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (15) MotorSport - Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

7. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

8. (8) Bad At Love - Halsey

9. (11) All I Want For Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey

10. (7) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

• For the week of Dec 30

HIT FM

1. (15) Full Name - A-Mei

2. (1) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin

3. (19) Quitting Smoking - Li Ronghao

4. (6) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun

5. (4) Okay - Jackson Wang

6. (2) Story Thief - A-mei

7. (5) Prodigy - Song Bin Young

8. (3) Like The Wind - Joker Xue

9. (-) Black Hole - Jeryl Lee

10. (14) Windbreaker - Stefanie Sun

• For the week ending Dec 17