Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (-) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)
4. (3) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
5. (4) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
6. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
7. (8) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
8. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
9. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)
10. (5) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - BTS featuring Desiigner (Korean)
• For the week ending Dec 14 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
2. (2) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
3. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
5. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
6. (5) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
7. (7) New Rules - Dua Lipa
8. (8) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
9. (-) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus
10. (9) How Long - Charlie Puth
• For the week ending Dec 19
BILLBOARD
1. (3) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
2. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
4. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
6. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
7. (8) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B
8. (11) Bad At Love - Halsey
9. (7) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
10. (9) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
• For the week of Dec 23
HIT FM
1. (2) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin
2. (1) Story Thief - A-mei
3. (15) Like The Wind - Joker Xue
4. (11) Okay - Jackson Wang
5. (-) Prodigy - Song Bin Young
6. (4) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun
7. (3) Be My Cat - Young Jack
8. (13) Bidding Everyday Farewell - Gin Lee
9. (8) Popular - Chris Lee
10. (-) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo
• For the week ending Dec 10