Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (-) Heart Shaker - Twice (Korean)

4. (3) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

5. (4) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

6. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

7. (8) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)

10. (5) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - BTS featuring Desiigner (Korean)

• For the week ending Dec 14 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

2. (2) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

3. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

5. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

6. (5) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

7. (7) New Rules - Dua Lipa

8. (8) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

9. (-) All Falls Down - Alan Walker and Noah Cyrus

10. (9) How Long - Charlie Puth

• For the week ending Dec 19

BILLBOARD

1. (3) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

2. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

3. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

4. (4) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

7. (8) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

8. (11) Bad At Love - Halsey

9. (7) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

10. (9) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

• For the week of Dec 23

HIT FM

1. (2) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin

2. (1) Story Thief - A-mei

3. (15) Like The Wind - Joker Xue

4. (11) Okay - Jackson Wang

5. (-) Prodigy - Song Bin Young

6. (4) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun

7. (3) Be My Cat - Young Jack

8. (13) Bidding Everyday Farewell - Gin Lee

9. (8) Popular - Chris Lee

10. (-) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo

• For the week ending Dec 10

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 20, 2017, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
