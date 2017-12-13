Music Charts

Published
40 min ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (-) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

4. (3) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

5. (4) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - BTS featuring Desiigner (Korean)

6. (5) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

7. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

8. (8) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

9. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)

10. (6) Peek-A-Boo - Red Velvet (Korean)

• For the week ending Dec 7 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

2. (1) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

3. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (5) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

5. (3) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

6. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

7. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa

8. (7) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

9. (9) How Long - Charlie Puth

10. (-) Silence - Marshmello and Khalid

• For the week ending Dec 11

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (5) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

4. (3) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

5. (4) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (7) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

7. (6) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

8. (11) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B

9. (10) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

10. (8) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

• For the week of Dec 16

HIT FM

1. (9) Story Thief - A-mei

2. (13) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin

3. (4) Be My Cat - Young Jack

4. (-) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun

5. (6) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo

6. (7) Quit Smoking - Li Ronghao

7. (5) Mr Lee - BBT

8. (2) Popular - Chris Lee

9. (18) The Song You Picked Saves Me - A-lin featuring J.Sheon

10. (-) Dearest - Wang Leehom

• For the week ending Dec 3

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 13, 2017, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch