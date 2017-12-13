Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (-) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
4. (3) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
5. (4) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - BTS featuring Desiigner (Korean)
6. (5) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
7. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
8. (8) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
9. (9) Likey - Twice (Korean)
10. (6) Peek-A-Boo - Red Velvet (Korean)
• For the week ending Dec 7 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
2. (1) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
3. (4) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (5) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
5. (3) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
6. (6) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
7. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa
8. (7) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
9. (9) How Long - Charlie Puth
10. (-) Silence - Marshmello and Khalid
• For the week ending Dec 11
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (5) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
4. (3) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
5. (4) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
6. (7) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
7. (6) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
8. (11) No Limit - G-Eazy featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B
9. (10) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
10. (8) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
• For the week of Dec 16
HIT FM
1. (9) Story Thief - A-mei
2. (13) Message In A Bottle - JJ Lin
3. (4) Be My Cat - Young Jack
4. (-) A State Of Bliss - Stefanie Sun
5. (6) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo
6. (7) Quit Smoking - Li Ronghao
7. (5) Mr Lee - BBT
8. (2) Popular - Chris Lee
9. (18) The Song You Picked Saves Me - A-lin featuring J.Sheon
10. (-) Dearest - Wang Leehom
• For the week ending Dec 3