Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

4. (-) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - BTS featuring Desiigner (Korean)

5. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

6. (3) Peek-A-Boo - Red Velvet (Korean)

7. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

8. (8) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

9. (6) Likey - Twice (Korean)

10. (9) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

• For the week ending Nov 30 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (-) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce

4. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

5. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

6. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA

7. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

8. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth

10. (10) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt

• For the week ending Dec 5

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (3) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

4. (4) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

5. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

6. (5) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

7. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

8. (9) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

9. (12) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

10. (11) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 Featuring SZA

• For the week of Dec 9

HIT FM

1. (1) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun

2. (2) Popular - Chris Lee

3. (18) One Thousand And One Wishes - Raine Yang

4. (-) Be My Cat - Young Jack

5. (-) Mr Lee - BBT

6. (3) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo

7. (-) Quit Smoking - Li Ronghao

8. (-) On Happiness Road - Jolin Tsai

9. (-) Story Thief - A-mei

10. (7) Apart - Eason Chan

• For the week ending Nov 26