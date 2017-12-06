Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (5) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
4. (-) MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) - BTS featuring Desiigner (Korean)
5. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
6. (3) Peek-A-Boo - Red Velvet (Korean)
7. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
8. (8) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
9. (6) Likey - Twice (Korean)
10. (9) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
• For the week ending Nov 30 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (-) Perfect Duet - Ed Sheeran and Beyonce
4. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
5. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
6. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA
7. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
8. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa
9. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth
10. (10) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Georgia Line and Watt
• For the week ending Dec 5
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (3) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
4. (4) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
5. (7) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
6. (5) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
7. (6) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
8. (9) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
9. (12) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
10. (11) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 Featuring SZA
• For the week of Dec 9
HIT FM
1. (1) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun
2. (2) Popular - Chris Lee
3. (18) One Thousand And One Wishes - Raine Yang
4. (-) Be My Cat - Young Jack
5. (-) Mr Lee - BBT
6. (3) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo
7. (-) Quit Smoking - Li Ronghao
8. (-) On Happiness Road - Jolin Tsai
9. (-) Story Thief - A-mei
10. (7) Apart - Eason Chan
• For the week ending Nov 26