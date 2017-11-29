Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (-) Peek-A-Boo - Red Velvet (Korean)
4. (3) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
5. (8) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
6. (4) Likey - Twice (Korean)
7. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
8. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
9. (9) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
10. (19) Beautiful - Wanna One (Korean)
• For the week ending Nov 23 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (4) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (2) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
5. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA
6. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
7. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth
8. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa
9. (9) Stargazing - Kygo and Justin Jesso
10. (-) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Gerogia Line and Watt
• For the week ending Nov 28
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (12) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump
4. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
5. (3) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
6. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
7. (8) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
8. (6) 1-800-273-8255 - Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid
9. (7) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
10. (9) Mi Gente - J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce
• For the week of Dec 2
HIT FM
1. (1) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun
2. (17) Popular - Chris Lee
3. (-) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo
4. (-) Mars Labs - Silence Wang
5. (5) Think Of You - Bii
6. (20) Still Missing - Xu Liang
7. (2) Apart - Eason Chan
8. (6) Bidding Everyday Farewell - Gin Lee
9. (15) The Song You Picked Saves Me - A-lin featuring J.Sheon
10. (8) I Have Myself - Janice Yan
• For the week ending Nov 19