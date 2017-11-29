Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (-) Peek-A-Boo - Red Velvet (Korean)

4. (3) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

5. (8) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

6. (4) Likey - Twice (Korean)

7. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

8. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

9. (9) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

10. (19) Beautiful - Wanna One (Korean)

• For the week ending Nov 23 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (4) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

2. (1) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (3) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (2) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

5. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA

6. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

7. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth

8. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (9) Stargazing - Kygo and Justin Jesso

10. (-) Let Me Go - Hailee Steinfeld and Alesso featuring Florida Gerogia Line and Watt

• For the week ending Nov 28

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (12) Gucci Gang - Lil Pump

4. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

5. (3) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

6. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

7. (8) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

8. (6) 1-800-273-8255 - Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

9. (7) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

10. (9) Mi Gente - J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce

• For the week of Dec 2

HIT FM

1. (1) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun

2. (17) Popular - Chris Lee

3. (-) Another Me In The World - A Si and Amber Kuo

4. (-) Mars Labs - Silence Wang

5. (5) Think Of You - Bii

6. (20) Still Missing - Xu Liang

7. (2) Apart - Eason Chan

8. (6) Bidding Everyday Farewell - Gin Lee

9. (15) The Song You Picked Saves Me - A-lin featuring J.Sheon

10. (8) I Have Myself - Janice Yan

• For the week ending Nov 19