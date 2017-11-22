Music Charts

Published
1 hour ago

APPLE MUSIC

1. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

4. (1) Likey - Twice (Korean)

5. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (2) Call It What You Want - Taylor Swift

7. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. (6) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

9. (8) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

10. (10) New Rules - Dua Lipa

 •For the week ending Nov 16 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

2. (2) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

3. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (4) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

5. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA

6. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia

7. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth

8. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (9) Stargazing - Kygo and Justin Jesso

10. (10) Silence - Marshmello and Khalid

• For the week ending Nov 21

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

3. (3) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

4. (10) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (4) 1-800-273-8255 - Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

7. (6) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

8. (11) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

9. (12) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA

10. (9) Mi Gente - J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce

• For the week of Nov 25

HIT FM

1 . (4) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun

2. (1) Apart - Eason Chan

3. (18) Generosity - Li Wei

4. (10) One Person's Scenery - milk@coffee

5. (2) Think Of You - Bii

6. (-) Bidding Everyday Farewell - Gin Lee

7. (-) Perfect Pair - Fiona Sit/ Khalil Fong

8. (12) I Have Myself - Janice Yan

9. (7) Our Love - Lion

10. (3) Idol - Vanessa Kim

• For the week ending Nov 12

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 22, 2017, with the headline 'Music Charts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch