Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
2. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (4) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
4. (1) Likey - Twice (Korean)
5. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (2) Call It What You Want - Taylor Swift
7. (7) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
8. (6) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
9. (8) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
10. (10) New Rules - Dua Lipa
•For the week ending Nov 16 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
2. (2) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
3. (1) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
4. (4) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello
5. (5) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA
6. (6) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Sia
7. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth
8. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa
9. (9) Stargazing - Kygo and Justin Jesso
10. (10) Silence - Marshmello and Khalid
• For the week ending Nov 21
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
2. (2) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug
3. (3) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
4. (10) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith
5. (5) Thunder - Imagine Dragons
6. (4) 1-800-273-8255 - Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid
7. (6) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man
8. (11) Perfect - Ed Sheeran
9. (12) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 featuring SZA
10. (9) Mi Gente - J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce
• For the week of Nov 25
HIT FM
1 . (4) A Dancing Van Gogh - Stefanie Sun
2. (1) Apart - Eason Chan
3. (18) Generosity - Li Wei
4. (10) One Person's Scenery - milk@coffee
5. (2) Think Of You - Bii
6. (-) Bidding Everyday Farewell - Gin Lee
7. (-) Perfect Pair - Fiona Sit/ Khalil Fong
8. (12) I Have Myself - Janice Yan
9. (7) Our Love - Lion
10. (3) Idol - Vanessa Kim
• For the week ending Nov 12