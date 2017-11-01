Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (-) Gorgeous - Taylor Swift

2. (1) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

3. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

4. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

5. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

6. (4) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Zia

7. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

8. (12) How Long - Charlie Puth

9. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa

10. (10) Attention - Charlie Puth

•For the week ending Oct 26 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (3) Havana - Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug

2. (1) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

3. (2) Dusk Till Dawn - Zayn and Zia

4. (4) What Lovers Do - Maroon 5 and SZA

5. (5) Perfect - Ed Sheeran

6. (7) How Long - Charlie Puth

7. (6) New Rules - Dua Lipa

8. (-) Wolves - Selena Gomez and Marshmello

9. (8) Silence - Marshmello and Khalid

10. (9)Young Dumb & Broke - Khalid

•For the week ending Oct 31

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Rockstar - Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

2. (2) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

3. (3) 1-800-273-8255 - Logic featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid

4. (5) Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man

5. (8) Thunder - Imagine Dragons

6. (6) Mi Gente - J. Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyonce

7. (9) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

8. (7) Too Good At Goodbyes - Sam Smith

9. (10) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

10. (4) Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift

•For the week of Nov 4

HIT FM

1. (2) Youth Lies Within - Rainie Yang

2. (1) Our Love - Lion

3. (-) Think Of You - Bii

4. (4) Double Heartbeat - Angel He

5. (3) Only You - Allen Su

6. (8) A.I. Love - Wang Leehom

7. (16) Give Me A Chance - Anson Hu

8. (5) The Lakeside Of Yearning - FS (Fuying & Sam)

9. (7) Sea Of Light - A-lin

10. (9) When We're Not Together - Ruth Kueo

•For the week ending Oct 22