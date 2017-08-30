Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth
3. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
4. (3) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
5. (-) Friends - Justin Bieber and BloodPop
6. (7) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. (8) Energetic - Wanna One (Korean)
8. (-) New Rules - Dua Lipa
9. (-) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
10. (12) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals
•For the week ending Aug 24 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (-) Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift
2. (3) New Rules - Dua Lipa
3. (2) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals
4. (7) Friends - Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
5. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
6. (4) Attention - Charlie Puth
7. (-) Havana - Camilla Cabello and Young Thug
8. (5) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
9. (6) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
10. (-) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
•For the week ending Aug 29
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
3. (8) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
4. (3) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
5. (4) Believer - Imagine Dragons
6. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth
7. (6) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
8. (7) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
9. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
10. (11) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
•For the week ending Sept 2
HIT FM
1. (1) Between The Vines - Vision Wei featuring Ryan.B of CNBaller
2. (-) Who Is Going To Cut The Moonlight - Eason Chan
3. (2) Coming Home - Wilber Pan
4. (3) Loneliness - Don Chu
5. (13) Black Tuesday - David Tao
6. (9) Every Word - Nicole Lai
7. (5) Tomorrow Will Be A Secret - Elva Hsiao
8. (4) Home III - Lo Ta-yu
9. (10) 6 - Kris Wu
10. (7) That Is It - Li Ronghao
•For the week ending Aug 20