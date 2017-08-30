Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth

3. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

4. (3) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

5. (-) Friends - Justin Bieber and BloodPop

6. (7) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. (8) Energetic - Wanna One (Korean)

8. (-) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (-) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

10. (12) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals

•For the week ending Aug 24 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (-) Look What You Made Me Do - Taylor Swift

2. (3) New Rules - Dua Lipa

3. (2) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals

4. (7) Friends - Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

5. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

6. (4) Attention - Charlie Puth

7. (-) Havana - Camilla Cabello and Young Thug

8. (5) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

9. (6) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

10. (-) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

•For the week ending Aug 29

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

3. (8) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

4. (3) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

5. (4) Believer - Imagine Dragons

6. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth

7. (6) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

8. (7) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

9. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

10. (11) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

•For the week ending Sept 2

HIT FM

1. (1) Between The Vines - Vision Wei featuring Ryan.B of CNBaller

2. (-) Who Is Going To Cut The Moonlight - Eason Chan

3. (2) Coming Home - Wilber Pan

4. (3) Loneliness - Don Chu

5. (13) Black Tuesday - David Tao

6. (9) Every Word - Nicole Lai

7. (5) Tomorrow Will Be A Secret - Elva Hsiao

8. (4) Home III - Lo Ta-yu

9. (10) 6 - Kris Wu

10. (7) That Is It - Li Ronghao

•For the week ending Aug 20