Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth
3. (3) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
4. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
5. (2) Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
6. (22) Energetic - Wanna One (Korean)
7. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
8. (10) New Rules - Dua Lipa
9. (7) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
10. (9) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
•For the week ending Aug 17 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals
3. (6) New Rules - Dua Lipa
4. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth
5. (5) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
6. (4) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
7. (-) Friends - Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
8. (7) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
9. (8) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
10. (-) More Than You Know - Axwell/ Ingrosso
•For the week ending Aug 22
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
3. (3) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
4. (5) Believer - Imagine Dragons
5. (7) Attention - Charlie Puth
6. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
7. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
8. (14) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B
9. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
10. (6) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
•For the week ending Aug 26
HIT FM
1. (3) Between The Vines - Vision Wei featuring Ryan.B of CNBaller
2. (2) Coming Home - Wilber Pan
3. (17) Loneliness - Don Chu
4. (11) Home III - Lo Ta-yu
5. (6) Tomorrow Will Be A Secret - Elva Hsiao
6. (5) The Greatest Journey - Ruth Kueo
7. (4) That Is It - Li Ronghao
8. (1) Ordinary Story - Li Jianqing
9. (7) Every Word - Nicole Lai
10. (15) 6 - Kris Wu
•For the week ending Aug 18