Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth

3. (3) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

4. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (2) Despacito - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

6. (22) Energetic - Wanna One (Korean)

7. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

8. (10) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (7) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

10. (9) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

•For the week ending Aug 17 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals

3. (6) New Rules - Dua Lipa

4. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth

5. (5) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

6. (4) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

7. (-) Friends - Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

8. (7) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

9. (8) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

10. (-) More Than You Know - Axwell/ Ingrosso

•For the week ending Aug 22

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

3. (3) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

4. (5) Believer - Imagine Dragons

5. (7) Attention - Charlie Puth

6. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

7. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

8. (14) Bodak Yellow (Money Moves) - Cardi B

9. (9) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

10. (6) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

•For the week ending Aug 26

HIT FM

1. (3) Between The Vines - Vision Wei featuring Ryan.B of CNBaller

2. (2) Coming Home - Wilber Pan

3. (17) Loneliness - Don Chu

4. (11) Home III - Lo Ta-yu

5. (6) Tomorrow Will Be A Secret - Elva Hsiao

6. (5) The Greatest Journey - Ruth Kueo

7. (4) That Is It - Li Ronghao

8. (1) Ordinary Story - Li Jianqing

9. (7) Every Word - Nicole Lai

10. (15) 6 - Kris Wu

•For the week ending Aug 18