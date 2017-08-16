Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (3) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

3. (2) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

4. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (4) Attention - Charlie Puth

6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. (8) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

8. (7) Ko Ko Bop - Exo (South Korean)

9. (9) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

10. (11) New Rules - Dua Lipa

•For the week ending Aug 10 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (5) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals

3. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth

4. (3) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

5. (4) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

6. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa

7. (6) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

8. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

9. (9) Feels - Calvin Harris, Pharell Williams and Katy Perry

10. (10) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

•For the week ending Aug 15

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

3. (6) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

5. (5) Believer - Imagine Dragons

6. (4) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

7. (9) Attention - Charlie Puth

8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

10. (10) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

•For the week ending Aug 19

HIT FM

1. (1) Ordinary Story - Li Jian Qing

2. (2) Coming Home - Wilber Pan

3. (-) Between The Vines - Vision Wei featuring Ryan.B of CNBaller

4. (3) That Is It - Li Ronghao

5. (19) The Greatest Journey - Ruth Kueo

6. (-) Tomorrow Will Be A Secret - Elva Hsiao

7. (5) Every Word - Nicole Lai

8. (7) Set It Off - Luhan

9. (15) Wednesday Or Happy Hump Day - Waa Wei featuring Di Ma

10. (4) Please Let Love Believe You - Jane Zhang

•For the week ending Aug 6