Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (3) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
3. (2) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
4. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
5. (4) Attention - Charlie Puth
6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. (8) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
8. (7) Ko Ko Bop - Exo (South Korean)
9. (9) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
10. (11) New Rules - Dua Lipa
•For the week ending Aug 10 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (5) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals
3. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth
4. (3) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
5. (4) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
6. (8) New Rules - Dua Lipa
7. (6) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
8. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
9. (9) Feels - Calvin Harris, Pharell Williams and Katy Perry
10. (10) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
•For the week ending Aug 15
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
3. (6) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
5. (5) Believer - Imagine Dragons
6. (4) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
7. (9) Attention - Charlie Puth
8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (7) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
10. (10) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
•For the week ending Aug 19
HIT FM
1. (1) Ordinary Story - Li Jian Qing
2. (2) Coming Home - Wilber Pan
3. (-) Between The Vines - Vision Wei featuring Ryan.B of CNBaller
4. (3) That Is It - Li Ronghao
5. (19) The Greatest Journey - Ruth Kueo
6. (-) Tomorrow Will Be A Secret - Elva Hsiao
7. (5) Every Word - Nicole Lai
8. (7) Set It Off - Luhan
9. (15) Wednesday Or Happy Hump Day - Waa Wei featuring Di Ma
10. (4) Please Let Love Believe You - Jane Zhang
•For the week ending Aug 6