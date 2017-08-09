Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
3. (4) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
4. (6) Attention - Charlie Puth
5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. (3) Ko Ko Bop - Exo (Korean)
8. (12) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
9. (14) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
10. (7) Heavy - Linkin Park featuring Kiiara
•For the week ending Aug 3 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth
3. (3) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
4. (4) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
5. (8) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals
6. (6) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
7. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
8. (-) New Rules - Dua Lipa
9. (-) Feels - Calvin Harris, Pharell Williams and Katy Perry
10. (9) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
•For the week ending Aug 7
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (4) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
5. (7) Believer - Imagine Dragons
6. (5) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
7. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (10) Attention - Charlie Puth
10. (9) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
•For the week ending Aug 19
HIT FM
1. (8) Ordinary Story - Li Jian Qing
2. (11) Coming Home - Wilber Pan
3. (1) That Is It - Li Ronghao
4. (4) Please Let Love Believe You - Jane Zhang
5. (9) Every Word - Nicole Lai
6. (2) Love Like Air - Weibird Wei
7. (10) Set It Off - Luhan
8. (-) Answer The Phone - Joyce Chu
9. (3) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng
10. (5) Ocean Over The Time - Dimash
•For the week ending July 30