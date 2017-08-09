Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

3. (4) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

4. (6) Attention - Charlie Puth

5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. (3) Ko Ko Bop - Exo (Korean)

8. (12) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

9. (14) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

10. (7) Heavy - Linkin Park featuring Kiiara

•For the week ending Aug 3 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth

3. (3) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

4. (4) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

5. (8) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals

6. (6) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

7. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

8. (-) New Rules - Dua Lipa

9. (-) Feels - Calvin Harris, Pharell Williams and Katy Perry

10. (9) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

•For the week ending Aug 7

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

3. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (4) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

5. (7) Believer - Imagine Dragons

6. (5) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

7. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (10) Attention - Charlie Puth

10. (9) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

•For the week ending Aug 19

HIT FM

1. (8) Ordinary Story - Li Jian Qing

2. (11) Coming Home - Wilber Pan

3. (1) That Is It - Li Ronghao

4. (4) Please Let Love Believe You - Jane Zhang

5. (9) Every Word - Nicole Lai

6. (2) Love Like Air - Weibird Wei

7. (10) Set It Off - Luhan

8. (-) Answer The Phone - Joyce Chu

9. (3) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng

10. (5) Ocean Over The Time - Dimash

•For the week ending July 30