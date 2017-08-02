Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
3. (11) Ko Ko Bop - EXO (Korean)
4. (3) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
5. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth
7. (-) Heavy - Linkin Park featuring Kiiara
8. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
9. (-) Hola Hola - Kard (Korean)
10. (9) In The End - Linkin Park
•For the week ending July 27 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth
3. (5) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
4. (3) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
5. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (6) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
7. (7) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
8. (-) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals
9. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
10. (9) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan
•For the week ending Aug 1
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
3. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (3) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
5. (9) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
6. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
7. (7) Believer - Imagine Dragons
8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (10)Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
10. (13) Attention - Charlie Puth
•For the week ending Aug 5
HIT FM
1. (1) That Is It - Li Ronghao
2. (4) Love Like Air - Weibird Wei
3. (3) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng
4. (-) Please Let Love Believe You - Jane Zhang
5. (5) Ocean Over The Time - Dimash
6. (6) Keep Walking - A-lin
7. (2) Ivory Tower - Faye
8. (-) Ordinary Story - Li Jian Qing
9. (-) Every Word - Nicole Lai
10. (16) Set It Off - Luhan
•For the week ending July 23