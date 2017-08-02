Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

3. (11) Ko Ko Bop - EXO (Korean)

4. (3) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

5. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth

7. (-) Heavy - Linkin Park featuring Kiiara

8. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

9. (-) Hola Hola - Kard (Korean)

10. (9) In The End - Linkin Park

•For the week ending July 27 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Attention - Charlie Puth

3. (5) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

4. (3) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

5. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (6) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

7. (7) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

8. (-) Back To You - Louis Tomlinson featuring Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals

9. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

10. (9) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan

•For the week ending Aug 1

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

3. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (3) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

5. (9) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

6. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

7. (7) Believer - Imagine Dragons

8. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (10)Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

10. (13) Attention - Charlie Puth

•For the week ending Aug 5

HIT FM

1. (1) That Is It - Li Ronghao

2. (4) Love Like Air - Weibird Wei

3. (3) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng

4. (-) Please Let Love Believe You - Jane Zhang

5. (5) Ocean Over The Time - Dimash

6. (6) Keep Walking - A-lin

7. (2) Ivory Tower - Faye

8. (-) Ordinary Story - Li Jian Qing

9. (-) Every Word - Nicole Lai

10. (16) Set It Off - Luhan

•For the week ending July 23