Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (1) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
3. (3) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
4. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth
6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. (7) Red Flavor - Red Velvet (Korean)
8. (-) Fetish - Selena Gomez featuring Gucci Mane
9. (8) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
10. (9) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
•For the week ending July 20 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth
3. (4) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
4. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
5. (2) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
6. (5) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
7. (7) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
8. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
9. (9) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan
10. (-) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato
•For the week ending July 25
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (4) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
3. (2) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber,Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (6) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
7. (7) Believer - Imagine Dragons
8. (14) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
9. (10) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
10. (8) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
•For the week ending July 29
HIT FM
1. (3) That Is It - Li Ronghao
2. (6) Ivory Tower - Faye
3. (2) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng
4. (-) Love Like Air - Weibird Wei
5. (-) Ocean Over The Time - Dimash
6. (7) Keep Walking - A-lin
7. (1) Leave All Worries To Tomorrow - Mr. Miss
8. (8) Right One To Love - Min Chen
9. (14) Soar - Eason Chan
10. (12) Don't Ask - J. Sheon
•For the week ending July 16