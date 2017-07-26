Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (1) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

3. (3) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

4. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth

6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. (7) Red Flavor - Red Velvet (Korean)

8. (-) Fetish - Selena Gomez featuring Gucci Mane

9. (8) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

10. (9) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

•For the week ending July 20 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth

3. (4) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

4. (6) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (2) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

6. (5) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

7. (7) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

8. (8) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

9. (9) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan

10. (-) Sorry Not Sorry - Demi Lovato

•For the week ending July 25

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (4) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

3. (2) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber,Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

4. (3) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (6) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

7. (7) Believer - Imagine Dragons

8. (14) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

9. (10) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

10. (8) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

•For the week ending July 29

HIT FM

1. (3) That Is It - Li Ronghao

2. (6) Ivory Tower - Faye

3. (2) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng

4. (-) Love Like Air - Weibird Wei

5. (-) Ocean Over The Time - Dimash

6. (7) Keep Walking - A-lin

7. (1) Leave All Worries To Tomorrow - Mr. Miss

8. (8) Right One To Love - Min Chen

9. (14) Soar - Eason Chan

10. (12) Don't Ask - J. Sheon

•For the week ending July 16