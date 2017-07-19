Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)

2. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

3. (4) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

4. (3) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

5. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth

6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

7. (-) Red Flavor - Red Velvet (Korean)

8. (7) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

9. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

10. (12) No Promises - Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato

•For the week ending July 13 in Singapore

SPOTIFY SINGAPORE

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber

3. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth

4. (6) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe

5. (9) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo

6. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

7. (5) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

8. (7) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

9. (8) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan

10. (-) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes

•For the week ending July 18

BILLBOARD

1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

2. (2) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne

3. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars

4. (3) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran

6. (7) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar

7. (6) Believer - Imagine Dragons

8. (12) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt

9. (8) Congratulations - Post Malone featuring Quavo

10. (13) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee

•For the week ending July 22

HIT FM

1. (2) Leave All Worries To Tomorrow - Mr. Miss

2. (4) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng

3. (-) That Is It - Li Ronghao

4. (6) Behind The Light - Jam Hsiao

5. (3) Tinnitus - Bibi Zhou

6. (11) Ivory Tower - Faye

7. (9) Keep Walking - A-lin

8. (10) Right One To Love - Min Chen

9. (8) Rush To The Dead Summer - Hu Xia

10. (18) The Ship - Yoga Lin

•For the week ending July 9