Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) As If It's Your Last - BlackPink (Korean)
2. (2) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
3. (4) Despacito - Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
4. (3) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
5. (5) Attention - Charlie Puth
6. (6) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
7. (-) Red Flavor - Red Velvet (Korean)
8. (7) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
9. (8) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
10. (12) No Promises - Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
•For the week ending July 13 in Singapore
SPOTIFY SINGAPORE
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) 2U - David Guetta featuring Justin Bieber
3. (3) Attention - Charlie Puth
4. (6) Mama - Jonas Blue and William Singe
5. (9) Strip That Down - Liam Payne and Quavo
6. (4) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
7. (5) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
8. (7) Something Just Like This - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
9. (8) There For You - Martin Garrix and Troye Sivan
10. (-) There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back - Shawn Mendes
•For the week ending July 18
BILLBOARD
1. (1) Despacito (Remix) - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
2. (2) I'm The One - DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper and Lil Wayne
3. (4) That's What I Like - Bruno Mars
4. (3) Wild Thoughts - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
5. (5) Shape Of You - Ed Sheeran
6. (7) Humble. - Kendrick Lamar
7. (6) Believer - Imagine Dragons
8. (12) Body Like A Back Road - Sam Hunt
9. (8) Congratulations - Post Malone featuring Quavo
10. (13) Unforgettable - French Montana featuring Swae Lee
•For the week ending July 22
HIT FM
1. (2) Leave All Worries To Tomorrow - Mr. Miss
2. (4) Love Is Paranoia - Pets Tseng
3. (-) That Is It - Li Ronghao
4. (6) Behind The Light - Jam Hsiao
5. (3) Tinnitus - Bibi Zhou
6. (11) Ivory Tower - Faye
7. (9) Keep Walking - A-lin
8. (10) Right One To Love - Min Chen
9. (8) Rush To The Dead Summer - Hu Xia
10. (18) The Ship - Yoga Lin
•For the week ending July 9