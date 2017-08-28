MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Red carpet arrivals as Taylor Swift set to debut new music video

Singer Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Singer Pink, her daughter Willow Sage and husband Carey Hart arrive on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Rapper Kendrick Lamar arrives on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Singer Lorde arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Nicki Minaj arrives on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Record producer DJ Khaled and and his son Asahd Tuck Khaled arrive on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
Members of Fifth Harmony arrive on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the band DNCE arrive on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Actress Millie Bobby Brown arrives on the red carpet for the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, on Aug 27, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
45 min ago
anjalir@sph.com.sg

Demi Lovato, Pink and Kendrick Lamar were among the biggest celebrities in the music industry who arrived in style at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2017 in Inglewood, California on Sunday (Monday morning Singapore time).

Singer Lorde donned a purple Monique Lhullier dress, while host Katy Perry showed up in a white bodycon gown by French designer Stephane Rollan. She is hosting the three-hour show, and will perform a medley of songs from her latest album, Witness.

Her long-time rival Taylor Swift is also set to debut the music video for her latest single, Look What You Made Me Do.

Although it was only released last Thursday, it has already set a first day global record on Spotify with more than eight million streams, the music platform. The song's accompanying lyrics video has been viewed more than 37 million times on YouTube as of Monday (Aug 28).

Rapper Kendrick Lamar earned a leading eight VMA nominations, while Perry and The Weeknd scored five nods each. Meanwhile, Pink will accept the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Other performers include Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato with Sorry Not Sorry off her upcoming album, while Sir Rod Stewart will perform with multi-platinum selling group DNCE on a remake of his classic hit, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy.

