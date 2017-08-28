MTV Video Music Awards 2017: Red carpet arrivals as Taylor Swift set to debut new music video

Demi Lovato, Pink and Kendrick Lamar were among the biggest celebrities in the music industry who arrived in style at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2017 in Inglewood, California on Sunday (Monday morning Singapore time).

Singer Lorde donned a purple Monique Lhullier dress, while host Katy Perry showed up in a white bodycon gown by French designer Stephane Rollan. She is hosting the three-hour show, and will perform a medley of songs from her latest album, Witness.

Her long-time rival Taylor Swift is also set to debut the music video for her latest single, Look What You Made Me Do.

Although it was only released last Thursday, it has already set a first day global record on Spotify with more than eight million streams, the music platform. The song's accompanying lyrics video has been viewed more than 37 million times on YouTube as of Monday (Aug 28).

Rapper Kendrick Lamar earned a leading eight VMA nominations, while Perry and The Weeknd scored five nods each. Meanwhile, Pink will accept the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Other performers include Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Demi Lovato with Sorry Not Sorry off her upcoming album, while Sir Rod Stewart will perform with multi-platinum selling group DNCE on a remake of his classic hit, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy.