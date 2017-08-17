MTV lifetime achievement award for Pink

Pink performing at the Waldbuehne open-air stage in Berlin, Germany, last Friday.
LOS ANGELES • Pop star Pink has been chosen to receive the 2017 Vanguard Award, MTV's equivalent of a lifetime achievement honour for video music, said the US cable and satellite television channel.

Pink, 37, known for her powerhouse vocals and acrobatic live shows, is being recognised for her impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy over her 17-year career, the company said.

The singer has released six studio albums since her debut in 2000, winning three Grammys and six MTV Video Music awards.

She is also a Unicef ambassador for children's nutrition worldwide and supports causes from autism to human rights.

She will receive the honour at the MTV Video Music Awards show in Los Angeles on Aug 27, where she will perform her latest single, What About Us.

Previous Vanguard recipients include Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyonce and Michael Jackson.

REUTERS

