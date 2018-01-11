Movie magic for ST subscribers

Action film buffs, get ready for some adrenaline-pumping movies ahead. And, best of all, they are free for subscribers of The Straits Times.

There are eight upcoming movie preview giveaways for subscribers.

The first giveaway this year, for the movie Maze Runner: The Death Cure, was rolled out on Sunday and the screening will be on Jan 24 at Shaw Lido Theatres.

This finale to the epic Maze Runner movie series stars Dylan O'Brien as the leader of a group of escaped gladers on their final, and most dangerous, mission yet.

In the coming months, tickets will also be given away to seven other movies: Winchester, Tomb Raider, Red Sparrow, The New Mutants, Rampage, Deadpool 2 and Ocean's 8.

To win, subscribers have to:

• Download the SPH Rewards app

• Look out for this giveaway in the "Rewards" section

• Save the deal to their e-wallet

• Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following question: The Death Cure is the epic finale in the Maze Runner movie series. True or False?

The first 250 subscribers to answer the question correctly will win a pair of tickets to catch the preview.

Participants must include their name, mobile number and address.

Winners will be contacted via e-mail and redemption details will be included in the e-mail.

The staff of SPH, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros Singapore and their immediate family members are not eligible to participate in this giveaway. Other terms and conditions apply.

These giveaways have been around for the past year and are part of the ST+ loyalty programme, which aims to reward direct subscribers of the paper.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, says: "Movies are something many of us enjoy. At ST, we aim to give our readers the latest news on movies and trends in the film industry, while our reviewers give their views to help our readers pick which movies to watch.

"But we wanted to go beyond that. So we have worked with our partners to get access to some blockbuster films which we think will have a wide appeal.

"This is our treat for our loyal readers, which we hope they will enjoy."