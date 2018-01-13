Obituary

Motorhead's Eddie Clarke a famed guitarist

Published
6 hours ago

LOS ANGELES • The guitarist was known as Fast Eddie for his ferocious style of playing.

On Thursday, Motorhead's official Facebook page said Eddie Clarke, the last surviving member of the British metal outfit's line-up during its heyday, had died at 67.

In a Facebook post, later members of the group said Clarke died in hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

It did not say where.

Motorhead, which were formed in London in 1975, released more than 20 studio albums.

Original frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister and drummer Phil Taylor both died in 2015.

Clarke played on Motorhead's biggest hits, including the albums Ace Of Spades, No Sleep 'til Hammersmith and the 1981 British hit single Motorhead.

He left the band in 1982 at the height of their success to form the group Fastway.

Having started off in a blues band, he later returned to blues music and released what would be his final album, Make My Day, Back To Blues, in 2014.

REUTERS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 13, 2018, with the headline 'Motorhead's Eddie Clarke a famed guitarist'.
Topics: 

