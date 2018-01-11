More than just black at awards gala

Colour returned at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York on Tuesday, two days after stars wore black to the Golden Globes in support of sexual harassment victims. Actress Gal Gadot (below), in blue, picked up the Spotlight Award for the superhero movie, Wonder Woman. The Steven Spielberg film, The Post, collected Best Film, Best Actor for Tom Hanks and Best Actress for Meryl Streep (first photo, with Call Me By Your Name star Timotthee Chalamet). Horror film Get Out won Best Directorial Debut for Jordan Peele (second photo) and Best Ensemble (for stars including Daniel Kaluuya, who arrived with actress Lupita Nyong'o).



